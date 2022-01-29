Alabama appeals to Supreme Court in redistricting fight

(AP) - Alabama is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in the fight over congressional district lines.

The state filed an emergency request Friday that asks justices to stay a decision from a three-judge panel requiring the state to draw new districts.

The three judges had ruled Alabama’s current map likely violates the Voting Rights Act and cannot be used in upcoming elections.

The judges said the state should have an additional district with a significant Black population.

Lawyers for the state argued the ruling will throw state elections into chaos and require the state to draw districts based on primarily on race.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.