Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 officers wounded in Houston shooting out of hospital

This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero....
This January 2021 photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Roland Caballero. Caballero, who was hospitalized in stable condition Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the neck, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count after engaging in a shootout with Houston police after a chase.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers wounded in a Thursday shootout with a suspect have been discharged from the hospital.

In a statement Friday, the Houston Police Department said one officer remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The statement also identified the man suspected of exchanging gunfire with the officers.

Video shows shootout between Houston police and suspect

Thirty-one-year-old Roland Caballero, who is hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the neck, is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer and an aggravated robbery count.

It’s unclear from jail and court records if he has an attorney.

The shootout came at the end of a police chase.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows a reward poster for Cliver...
Alleged Maduro co-conspirator says CIA knew about coup plans
Number of patients in local hospitals is greater than last week.
Where are monoclonal antibodies available?
Florence residents voice opinions on new logo
Where Florence’s new logo funds came from and how businesses are using the logo to help others
School classroom generic
Tennessee Valley school districts urging people to become subs
High demand for subs
North Alabama schools in high demand for subs