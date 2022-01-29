14 candidates qualify for Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The qualifying period has ended for those looking to run for governor of Alabama. Fourteen candidates have qualified to run.

Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey is running for a second term. She is running against eight other Republicans for governor. Meanwhile, there are five candidates on the Democratic ticket.

Here is a list of candidates on the ballet:

Republican: Kay Ivey Lindy Blanchard Lew Burdette Stacy Lee George Tim James Donald Trent Jones Dean Olde Dave Thomas Dean Young

Democrat: Yolanda Rochelle Flowers Patricia Salter Jamieson Arthur Kennedy Chad “Chig” Martin Malika Sanders Fortier



Primary election is set for May 24. If a runoff is needed, that election will be held on June 21.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.