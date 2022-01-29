Deals
14 candidates qualify for Alabama governor's race



By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The qualifying period has ended for those looking to run for governor of Alabama. Fourteen candidates have qualified to run.

Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey is running for a second term. She is running against eight other Republicans for governor. Meanwhile, there are five candidates on the Democratic ticket.

Here is a list of candidates on the ballet:

  • Republican:
    • Kay Ivey
    • Lindy Blanchard
    • Lew Burdette
    • Stacy Lee George
    • Tim James
    • Donald Trent Jones
    • Dean Olde
    • Dave Thomas
    • Dean Young
  • Democrat:
    • Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
    • Patricia Salter Jamieson
    • Arthur Kennedy
    • Chad “Chig” Martin
    • Malika Sanders Fortier

Primary election is set for May 24. If a runoff is needed, that election will be held on June 21.

