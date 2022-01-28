Deals
Traffic stop ends in drug trafficking, possession charges for Elkmont man

Results of a drug, gun bust in Limestone County(LCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont man is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Limestone County.

On Wednesday, a Limestone County Deputy in the area of Black Road initiated a stop on a suspicious vehicle being driven by Johnny “Julio” Wayne Clem. During the Deputy’s stop, LCSO officials say he discovered that the car’s tag had been switched from another vehicle. Clem was found to be driving on a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant in Madison County.

Clem's mugshot from LCSO(LCSO)

The LCSO Deputy went on to say he observed a bag of methamphetamine on the road next to the car’s tire. A search of Clem resulted in the discovery of a bag of marijuana in his pocket, along with $1,200. More methamphetamine and a loaded Glock pistol were also found during the search.

Approximately 125 grams of meth was found during the stop.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and other law enforcement officials obtained a warrant and searched Clem’s residence where 6 additional guns were recovered. This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.

Johnny “Julio” Wayne Clem was charged with the following:

  • Drug Trafficking Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Weapon Without a Permit
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

Clem remains in the Limestone County Detention Center.  No bond has been set for Clem, at this time.

STATEMENT FROM LIMESTONE COUNTY SHERIFF, JOSHUA MCLAUGHLIN:

I want to commend Deputy Clanton, for his attention to detail and proactive patrol.  I would also like to commend Deputy Wilson, Deputy Abernathy, LCSO Narcotics Unit, ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the City of Huntsville Police Department’s Strategic Counterdrug Team STAC, for their thorough assistance during this investigation.  The professional and excellent teamwork exhibited throughout this entire process removed dangerous drugs and firearms from our community. This is another great example of how working together can make a difference.”

