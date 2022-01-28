Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Texas dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A Texas father has been put behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s bullies.

Thomas Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that girls at her high school in Wichita Falls, Texas, were bullying her, according to KAUZ. An arrest affidavit says that Brown had been in contact with the school principal about the issue.

Brown told officers that he got a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, and went to meet her at an intersection near the high school.

He allegedly decided to confront the girls, and told them that he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter. When one replied he could not slit her throat, Brown allegedly pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it about 6 inches from her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Wichita Falls police responded to multiple calls about the interaction and found Brown walking down a nearby street. Officers said that when asked about what was going on, Brown said he was probably going to jail. Police say he freely spoke about the incident even after being read his rights, handing over the pocket knife and even physically reenacting the event with officers when they asked him to demonstrate what had happened.

Brown remains in custody in the Wichita County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Man killed in two-vehicle wreck near Moulton

Latest News

Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
The shooting happened near the Conrad Playground around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the...
Soccer mom with kids in car caught in hail of bullets at New Orleans playground
Florence residents voice opinions on new logo
Florence residents voice opinions on new logo
Former HPD officer in court on Friday
Former HPD officer charged with murder in court on Friday