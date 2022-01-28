Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Man killed in two-vehicle wreck near Moulton

Latest News

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said there has been 'no positive reaction' after the...
Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine