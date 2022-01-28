Take an art tour of Huntsville homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There’s something about seeing a gorgeous home that just kind of takes your breath away.

If you’re a fan of touring museums, homes, art galleries and more, you have the opportunity to visit some homes around Huntsville and see some gorgeous art while you’re at it.

On Saturday, January 29, five local homeowners and art enthusiasts will open their homes to the public for some new inspiration. This year’s tour features the Monte Sano home of Daniel Adamek; the Blossomwood home of Hunt & Blake Hudson; the Upper Blossomwood home of Steve Marz & Daniel Calens; the Old Town home of Tricia & John Murray; and the Northeast Huntsville home of Joanna & Jeff White.

While the event is from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., event-goers can start their tour off at whichever home they choose that day. The popular tour happens twice a year as a way to showcase how art is part of living spaces. It also gives a greater understanding of how anyone – on any budget – can use art to enhance their environment. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right?

Those who attend will also receive a free guide to local galleries and visual art venues.

If you have ever driven around some of the beautiful Huntsville neighborhoods wondering how people put their own unique spin on them, this is a tour you won’t want to miss.

You can grab your tickets online as well as the addresses and a map at artshuntsville.org. Happy touring!

