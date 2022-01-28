Scottsboro fire and rescue captain reflects on two year anniversary of deadly dock fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Today marks two years since the horrific dock fire that killed eight people at a Jackson County marina.

“You know, as a responder, we all have those calls that get stuck back that you recall from time to time, and this will be one that you will never forget,” said Eddie Tigue.

Tigue is the captain of the Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad.

He was one of many first responders who answered the call when an entire dock caught fire, killing eight people at the Jackson County Park Marina in Scottsboro on Jan. 27, 2020.

“That was a very tragic day. We had some people that struggled with that even one of our guys had some issues with it.”

The fire started on the Dixieland Delight and spread quickly near the shoreline, making it difficult for first responders to get people to safety.

In September, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report that stated the marina had limited fire safety practices that contributed to the fire.

Tigue said since the incident, his department purchased new equipment and updated its safety measures.

“We changed the rope on our boat with a float because some of them got entangled during the fire when we put them out in the water,” said Tigue.

The Scottsboro Fire Department also purchased a new boat with fire capabilities on it that they did not have during the fire.

Tigue said although the fire was a heartbreaking tragedy he will never forget, he said it brought first responders together.

“The whole organization, all responders came and stood shoulder to shoulder and got the job done probably better than any other call that I’ve ever been on,” said Tigue.

A wrongful death lawsuit filed by victims’ families against the county and other agencies has been filed and is pending litigation.

