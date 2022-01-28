Rolling lane closures on University, Governors Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations will have rolling lane closures on University Drive and Governors Drive in both directions from Rideout Road to Memorial Parkway starting Thursday night.

According to HU, crews will be performing street light maintenance and the work is expected to last until 3 a.m. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, however,

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution.

