Residential street resurfacing contract approved

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville City Council approved an agreement that will start a $6.9 million resurfacing contract.

Mayor Tommy Battle was given approval by the City Council on Thursday and will enter into a contract agreement with SJ&L to begin the 2022 Phase I Resurfacing Contract. The projects will include new sidewalks, driveway aprons, curbs and gutters, storm culverts and other concrete structures.

“These projects are something everyone can support because they make quality of life better for all citizens,” said Public Works Director Chris McNeese in a statement. “Street resurfacing not only improves travel for drivers, but it also enhances pedestrian safety within our residential areas.”

The projects are expected to begin in mid-February.

