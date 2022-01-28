One person dead after Colbert County house fire

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Thursday in a Colbert County house fire.

According to the Cherokee Fire Chief crews with Barton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Patrick Lane off of Mount Mills Road. Barton Volunteer Fire was assisted by Cherokee Fire. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

