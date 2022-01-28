Deals
One person dead after Colbert County house fire

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Thursday in a Colbert County house fire.

According to the Cherokee Fire Chief crews with Barton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Patrick Lane off of Mount Mills Road. Barton Volunteer Fire was assisted by Cherokee Fire. The victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

There are no further details at this time, stick with WAFF 48 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

