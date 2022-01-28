Deals
A Night To Shine is back this year with a Shine-Thru Parade

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Once a year, people around the world take part in a special event called Night To Shine.

Night To Shine is a prom put on for our friends with special needs that was all started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Churches and venues all across the country host the special experience and those near Huntsville can join in on the fun with Refuge Church at Huntsville Botanical Garden on February 11.

This year includes a special Shine-Thru parade where the prom-goers can dress up in their best attire to drive down the red carpet, cheering paparazzi, photography opportunities, music, dancing, lights, bubbles, decorations, special guests or characters and more. The drive-thru celebration will take place beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Following the Shine-Thru Parade, guests will enjoy an unforgettable worldwide Virtual Celebration! Hosted by Tim and Demi Tebow, the pre-recorded event will include a virtual walk down the red carpet, karaoke, dancing, special guests and more, all leading up to the moment when every single honored guest will be crowned a king or queen of the prom!

For additional information on the Night to Shine hosted by Refuge Church in Huntsville, AL, including how you can register to participate, visit findrefugehere.com/night-to-shine.

