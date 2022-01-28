Huntsville collision shop owner says it’s taking a long time to get certain car parts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you can into a car wreck, odds are it’s going to take longer than usual to get that car fixed.

Due to supply chain issues, it's taking longer for many shops to get the parts they need to make repairs. And some insurance companies are totaling cars because of long waits. (WAFF)

The owner of Ingram Collision Center, David Ingram, tells WAFF 48, getting parts for cars right now is the most difficult it’s been for him for 30 years.

We also learned that insurance companies are totaling cars because of that delay in parts.

“With some vehicles, there’s been extensive delays, which obviously costs a lot of time, money and efficiency. I had one particular car that had a part that was back ordered for four months,” Ingram said.

Ingram says he believes that’s happening because of a lack of labor.

“I had one other vendor, kind of unusual parts we needed and their factory was shut down for covid. And that obviously adds to the delays,” he explained.

Ingram says wait times on a car being fixed can get costly for insurance companies having to pay for rental cars for the owner.

President and Owner of Kilgro and Associates Insurance Agency, John Kilgro, says typically companies total cars when it reaches 75% of its value damaged, but recent circumstances are shifting gears in some cases.

“You might see that an insurance company is going to say, hey maybe it’s not a total, but due to the fact that it’s going to cost us more money in the long run, we’re going to go ahead and total the vehicle,” Kilgro said.

Problems finding skilled mechanics is also a struggle for some shops.

Ingram says he’s lucky to have the staff he does but would love to hire some more.

