He brings the pizza; you bring the party... It’s Electric Pizza!

Electric Pizza is all the rage over in Florence
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you like more traditional or experimental pizzas, it’s probably a pizza Lee Taylor can make,

Electric Pizza is the brainchild of Taylor who works for the video agency, Armosa Studios, in Florence. Crafting different pies on the weekends, he eventually was gifted a pizza oven to hone in on his skills. Years later, he is making craft pies at parties and pop-ups around the Shoals. When he set up some tables and his mobile pizza oven at a local business in town, his pizzas sold out in 15 minutes.

“I got this oven as a gift for my birthday three years ago, a similar one anyway,” Lee said. “I’ve just kind of figured it out. I’ve watched a lot of YouTube videos and read some books and have just had fun with it basically every weekend for the last three years. If you do something every weekend for a couple of years, you get pretty good at it. I’m getting better at it.”

Cooking pizzas on a sidewalk is bound to catch some attention. But an idea like Electric Pizza works particularly well in a creative place like Florence.

“People are so anxious to try new things here, especially when it comes to food and the culinary experience. The community here is just amazing, especially the downtown community. I’m pretty well-connected with them and lucky to call a lot of them good friends. Anything like that around town is usually going to do pretty well.”

You can follow along with Taylor’s cooking endeavors and find out when his next pop-up is by following @itselectricpizza. You can also learn more about hosting a pop-up by visiting itselectricpizza.com.

