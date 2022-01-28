Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Flurries this morning; Dangerous cold Saturday AM

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cloud cover has kept morning temperatures a bit warmer in the low to middle 30s.  We are tracking a few snow flurries through the day today with skies staying mostly cloudy to overcast, highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. 

The wind chill will stay in the 20s for most of the day today with a north wind gusting over 20 mph at times.  Colder air will surge in from the north overnight Friday into Saturday morning as an arctic front sweeps through, lows will fall into the teens across North Alabama!  Potentially dangerous wind chill values in the single digits will start off the day Saturday!  Please bring pets inside in these cold conditions.  Saturday will be sunny and just plain cold with highs staying in the middle 30s.  Sunday looks much nicer with sunshine and temps in the low 50s. 

A pattern shift will happen for next week with more southerly flow and more humidity.  Temps will warm up above average with increasing chances for rain and storms for Wednesday & Thursday. We are watching for the potential of some stronger storms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds for Thursday into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Man killed in two-vehicle wreck near Moulton

Latest News

WAFF AM 10:00-10:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 10
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 6
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 5 p.m. Thursday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:00-4:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF 48 Weather Forecast at 4