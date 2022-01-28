Flurries this morning; Dangerous cold Saturday AM

Cloud cover has kept morning temperatures a bit warmer in the low to middle 30s. We are tracking a few snow flurries through the day today with skies staying mostly cloudy to overcast, highs will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The wind chill will stay in the 20s for most of the day today with a north wind gusting over 20 mph at times. Colder air will surge in from the north overnight Friday into Saturday morning as an arctic front sweeps through, lows will fall into the teens across North Alabama! Potentially dangerous wind chill values in the single digits will start off the day Saturday! Please bring pets inside in these cold conditions. Saturday will be sunny and just plain cold with highs staying in the middle 30s. Sunday looks much nicer with sunshine and temps in the low 50s.

A pattern shift will happen for next week with more southerly flow and more humidity. Temps will warm up above average with increasing chances for rain and storms for Wednesday & Thursday. We are watching for the potential of some stronger storms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds for Thursday into Friday morning.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.