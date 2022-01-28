Deals
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter

Brian Young, Jr.
(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man faces multiple counts of possession of obscene matter following an investigation that started last week.

On January 27, the Decatur Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested Brian Young, Jr. on five counts of the charge. According to a DPD release, officers received a report of a resident in possession of the alleged obscene material. Young was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation.

Young was taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant on his residence and electronic devices.

He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $12,500 bond. Possession of obscene matter is a Class C felony.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

