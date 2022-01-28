Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Charter begins laying lines for broadband expansion in Lauderdale County

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Counties across North Alabama are hard at work expanding internet access.

Work is underway on a project five years in the making for Lauderdale County. Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Dany Pettus tells WAFF 48, Charter is in the process of laying 1,000 miles of fiber.

Pettus says the county commissioners all agreed to use the majority of the county’s $19 million in federal funding to do that. That money came from the American Rescue Plan.

Pettus says this has been a project in the making for five years, and he’s thrilled to see it come to light.

“There’s a lot of people that would love to work from home in jobs in Huntsville and different places they have. But you have got to have a lot more speed than we have here to do that,” Pettus said.

Pettus says the county will be applying for some of the federal money allocated by the state for broadband to increase speeds. He says that could attract larger businesses to the area.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be distributing over $200 million for broadband expansion grants in the state.

According to a representative with ADECA, “The funding for broadband expansion will be managed as grant programs to incentivize internet service providers to expand service to areas where broadband does not meet the minimum service threshold by helping cover the costs to expand their infrastructure. Applications will be awarded based on the rules and regulations for the funding sources. Each program has its own guidelines. Generally, areas with connection speeds less than 100 megabits per second download/20 megabits per second upload will be eligible for consideration.”

You can check your area’s broadband capability here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way
Council members vote against red light camera in Huntsville
City councilmembers vote against red light cameras in Huntsville
Due to supply chain issues, it's taking longer for many shops to get the parts they need to...
Huntsville collision shop owner says it’s taking a long time to get certain car parts
Council members vote against red-light cameras
Council members vote against red-light cameras