Charter begins laying lines for broadband expansion in Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Counties across North Alabama are hard at work expanding internet access.

Work is underway on a project five years in the making for Lauderdale County. Lauderdale County Commission Chairman Dany Pettus tells WAFF 48, Charter is in the process of laying 1,000 miles of fiber.

Pettus says the county commissioners all agreed to use the majority of the county’s $19 million in federal funding to do that. That money came from the American Rescue Plan.

Pettus says this has been a project in the making for five years, and he’s thrilled to see it come to light.

“There’s a lot of people that would love to work from home in jobs in Huntsville and different places they have. But you have got to have a lot more speed than we have here to do that,” Pettus said.

Pettus says the county will be applying for some of the federal money allocated by the state for broadband to increase speeds. He says that could attract larger businesses to the area.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will be distributing over $200 million for broadband expansion grants in the state.

According to a representative with ADECA, “The funding for broadband expansion will be managed as grant programs to incentivize internet service providers to expand service to areas where broadband does not meet the minimum service threshold by helping cover the costs to expand their infrastructure. Applications will be awarded based on the rules and regulations for the funding sources. Each program has its own guidelines. Generally, areas with connection speeds less than 100 megabits per second download/20 megabits per second upload will be eligible for consideration.”

You can check your area’s broadband capability here.

