Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

2 people killed in Gadsden house fire Friday morning

Two people died in a house fire on Hill Avenue in Gadsden Friday morning.
Two people died in a house fire on Hill Avenue in Gadsden Friday morning.(Gadsden Fire Dept.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have died following a house fire in Gadsden Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 2100 block of Hill Avenue.

Chief Will Reed with the Gadsden Fire Department said firefighters responded shortly after 3 a.m. following a 911 call by neighbors.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Gadsden Fire Department, the Etowah County Arson Task Force and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
$1.5 million bonds set for mother, ex-boyfriend charged with murder of toddler
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Man killed in two-vehicle wreck near Moulton

Latest News

Family of Travis Banks still seeking answers
Six months later: Family demanding answers after father dies in jail
Friday Morning Forecast
Family of Travis Banks still seeking answers
Family of Travis Banks still seeking answers
Brookside mayor responds to police controversy
Brookside mayor responds to police controversy