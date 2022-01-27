What it’s like to play Paul Simon in “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A special live show is coming to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville that tells the story of the American Folk duo, Simon & Garfunkel.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” takes the audience from their humble beginnings as Tom and Jerry to their success as one of the best-selling music groups of the sixties.

Taylor Bloom portrays Paul Simon in the show and talked with Payton Walker about the unique experience.

“It’s been a challenge and so rewarding. Paul Simon is a really tremendous guitar player, apart from being an amazing songwriter and singer. I’ve grown quite a lot as a musician stepping into this role which has been a huge benefit of playing and getting to play this great music with such a tremendous band,” Bloom said.

The show features a full live band performing all the hits as well as a giant projector showcasing photos and original film footage from that time. Generations old and new come together for “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” but all leave with a similar appreciation for the music and the stories it tells.

You can see the show for yourself when it hits the stage in Huntsville on Wednesday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information and get your tickets at BroadwayTheatreLeague.org.

