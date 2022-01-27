Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

What it’s like to play Paul Simon in “The Simon & Garfunkel Story”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A special live show is coming to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville that tells the story of the American Folk duo, Simon & Garfunkel.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” takes the audience from their humble beginnings as Tom and Jerry to their success as one of the best-selling music groups of the sixties.

Taylor Bloom portrays Paul Simon in the show and talked with Payton Walker about the unique experience.

“It’s been a challenge and so rewarding. Paul Simon is a really tremendous guitar player, apart from being an amazing songwriter and singer. I’ve grown quite a lot as a musician stepping into this role which has been a huge benefit of playing and getting to play this great music with such a tremendous band,” Bloom said.

The show features a full live band performing all the hits as well as a giant projector showcasing photos and original film footage from that time. Generations old and new come together for “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” but all leave with a similar appreciation for the music and the stories it tells.

You can see the show for yourself when it hits the stage in Huntsville on Wednesday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. You can find more information and get your tickets at BroadwayTheatreLeague.org.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
Mother, ex-boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Victoria McDonald
Florence Police searching for missing teen
Florence unveils new logo, tagline on Tuesday
City of Florence to unveil new logo and tagline