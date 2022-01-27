What is Cosmic Country? Daniel Donato talks 21st Century sound ahead of his new tour

DECATUR, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Once busking on the streets of Nashville, Daniel Donato is now gracing the stages of honky tonks and music venues all across the U.S.

A quick listen to the 25-year-old’s sound and you might think Merle Haggard and the Grateful Dead weaved together a musical genius for the 21st Century. It’s the kind of music you’ll want to turn up real loud.

Joining TVL for a conversation about his music and new tour, Donato explains his style is really a blend of music that brings different types of people together.

“Cosmic Country is a combination of country music along with improvisation like the Grateful Dead and Phish. It’s essentially for people who like camouflage and also a little bit of tie-dye,” Donato explained. “The thing about music is that it’s kind of this magic trick that brings you to the present moment. If we can supply that opportunity for people to come and just be there with us... being in that room, on that day, in that place and time never happens again. It’s truly a once in a lifetime experience — every show.”

The Cosmic Eight Tour is a new show hitting eight different cities across the country. His first stop is at the Princess Theatre in Decatur on Tuesday, February 1 at 7 p.m. Later on, you can catch him at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham on February 19. You can get tickets and even join the Cosmic Country Club at DanielDonato.com.

In the words of Donato, keep it cosmic, my friends.

