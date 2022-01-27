Toddler went without oxygen for 20 minutes at childcare center before dying, family says

Deals
According to the family, a 13-month-old died on Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after becoming unresponsive late in the afternoon on Dec. 16 at Kayfield Academy II, despite having no pre-existing medical conditions.(WAVE 3 News)
By Emily Van de Riet and Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – The parents of a 13-month-old child who died last month after becoming unresponsive at a Kentucky daycare are revealing further details about their daughter’s death.

According to the family, the child died Jan. 7 at Norton Children’s Hospital after becoming unresponsive Dec. 16 at Kayfield Academy II, despite having no pre-existing medical conditions. The doctors who treated her believe she went without oxygen for more than 20 minutes before being rushed to the hospital, where she remained on life support until her death.

Kayfield Academy II was temporarily shut down for a child death investigation, WAVE reports. The school re-opened Jan. 24 after the temporary closure.

According to a statement from the child’s family through their lawyers, the employee who was in charge of caring for the toddler left the country in late December and has not returned.

The family’s lawyers claim there was “a substantial amount of misinformation” given by school officials regarding what happened prior to the child being rushed to the hospital. According to records, Kayfield employees told emergency responders that the girl was found unconscious while she was taking a nap. However, records also show EMS was called more than two hours after nap time ended, and “it appears that perhaps this inaccurate information was then corrected when pressed by investigators.”

The parents also allege that school officials repeatedly assured parents, staff, and the public on social media that the girl – despite being on life support – was recovering well and was stable.

Additionally, the family’s lawyers said the school has no recording of the girl’s classroom on the day she became unresponsive.

“Kayfield II has, for years, sold itself on a promise of transparency: administrators tout that cameras are present in all rooms of the school and are always recording, thereby allowing parents to have access to their child’s classroom experience,” the family’s statement said. “Now, however, Kayfield II indicates that there is no video footage of (the child’s) classroom for the date of the incident. Specifically, the academy claims that there is no storage or footage recorded by the camera in that room. The academy did, however, promptly produce footage of (the child) in a different room where CPR was attempted.”

In a statement, an attorney representing Kayfield Academy II said no one from the school can comment on the investigation.

“Kayfield Academy and its childcare facilities have served Louisville and its surrounding communities for the last twenty-five years. It is committed to delivering excellent childcare services. Kayfield Academy cannot comment on any specific investigation or student for privacy and confidentiality reasons. Kayfield Academy cooperates fully with any and all regulatory and law enforcement agencies.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department, Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Child Protective Services are conducting the death investigation. The family has not filed a lawsuit and asks anyone with information to speak to investigators or their lawyers.

