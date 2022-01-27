Senators aim for bowling State Championships

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The AHSAA State Bowling Championships begin Thursday January 27th in Gadsden at The Alley. the top 16 teams in the State throughout Class 1A-7A will compete. East Limestone’s Boys and Girls teams will compete at the 1A-5A level, while the reigning defending State Champs in Class 6A-7A compete from Sparkman High School.

“I’m so excited for my players, I’m excited for the bowling community, I’m excited for Madison County to be represented,” Sparkman boys and Girls Head Coach Lisa Ivey said. “So many times we get left behind by those middle counties in the state, and, my kids are excited, I’m so excited for them, we’re anxious, we’ve celebrated, we’ve put in a lot of work and time and I think it’s gonna show.”

The Senators will try to win their second straight stat Championships while competing with a number of Birmingham based High Schools.

“I’m really excited this year,” Sparkman Girls Senior bowler Emily Lindsey said. “Last year was my first year winning state on the team, so I’m excited to continue this year for two years in a row.”

“Knowing that and knowing what’s at stake when we go to state,” Sparkman Junior bowler Alfonso Carrington III said. “Knowing how much me, the team, the school wants to defend it, it’s really going to pump us up.”

The Championships run through Friday January 28th.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.