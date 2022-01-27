Deals
Red light cameras could get one step closer to coming to Huntsville

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville could be one step closer to getting red light cameras in busy intersections.

Things are in the very early stages right now, but a major vote is happening at Huntsville’s city council meeting on Thursday. They will be voting on a resolution regarding the red light cameras. This vote would not bring in red light cameras immediately, the resolution is to get the city council’s approval to bring it to the state legislature for their approval.

Councilmember Frances Akridge is the sponsor of the bill. She says she believes they’ll cut down on the number of wrecks we see at busy intersections.

Others leaders have reservations. Councilmember Bill Kling says he’s going to be voting against the resolution because it’s a violation of privacy. “It’s an idea I just can’t support. I think we’re getting too into big brother, having cameras spying on people. We just don’t really need something like that right now.”

Organizations like the National Motorist Association say red-light cameras are just revenue generators for the city. But, both councilmembers say that’s not what’s happening here. Akridge says the city’s getting enough money from taxes while Kling says most of the revenue goes to the third party who would operate the cameras. He says a small amount of the revenue would go to the city.

