Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Pizza Hut adds ‘Spicy Lover’s Pizza’ to its menu

Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.
Pizza Hut adds a spicy pizza to its menu for a limited time.(Pizza Hut via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve ever smothered your pizza with hot sauce to give it a kick, starting now you can grab a spicy pizza from Pizza Hut.

The company just added the “Spicy Lover’s Pizza” to their menu.

The pie is loaded with spicy marinara sauce, two types of pepperoni, red jalapeño peppers and a custom-made topping with herbs and crushed chili peppers.

You can get it in three different versions, double pepperoni, chicken and pineapple, and a veggie version topped with green bell peppers, onions and mushrooms.

A large order of the limited time pizza costs $13.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
Mother, ex-boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, tagline on Tuesday
City of Florence to unveil new logo and tagline
Victoria McDonald
Florence Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Donald...
Oklahoma executes man for 2001 slayings of 2 hotel workers
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce he will retire from the bench.
At least 3 judges eyed as Biden considers Supreme Court pick
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in Washington, April 5, 2009. The...
Watchdog: HHS failing on health crises, deemed ‘high risk’
LIVE: Biden, Breyer on Supreme Court retirement
Joseph Bozeman won $1 million on a scratch-off lottery game but didn’t immediately tell his wife.
‘I haven’t even told my wife’: Florida man wins $1M in new scratch-off lottery game