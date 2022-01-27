Deals
Mild temps today; Flurries & cold to follow

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Fair skies and some frost will start off our Thursday morning with temps in the 20s.  We begin the day mostly sunny with winds becoming more southerly, highs will reach the low to middle 50s which is seasonal for late January in the Tennessee Valley. 

More clouds will push in during the afternoon and evening hours.  This cloud cover will keep Friday morning temperatures warmer in the low to middle 30s.  We are tracking the possibility of a few snow flurries through the day Friday with skies staying overcast and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.  The wind chill will stay in the 20s for most of the day. 

Colder air will surge in from the north overnight Friday into Saturday morning, lows will in the teens across North Alabama!  Potentially dangerous wind chill values in the single digits will start off the day Saturday! Please bring pets inside in these cold conditions. Saturday will be sunny and just plain cold with highs staying in the middle 30s.  Sunday looks much nicer with sunshine and temps in the low 50s. 

A pattern shift will happen for next week with more southerly flow.  Temps will warm up above average with increasing chances for rain and storms for Wednesday & Thursday.

