Mild temps today; flurries, cold to follow

WAFF 10 day weather
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a beautiful Thursday much colder will be moving in throughout the day on Friday.  A strong north wind will gust to over 20 mph by the afternoon and temperatures will fall into the middle 30s.

The wind chill will be in the teens most of the afternoon and then fall into the single digits overnight into Saturday morning.  A few snow showers will be possible throughout the day on Friday. 

Saturday will be another cold and breezy day with highs only in the 30s. Sunshine and 50-degree weather return for Sunday and Monday. We are tracking our next weather maker that will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to the Valley Wednesday into Thursday next week.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

