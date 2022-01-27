Man killed in two-vehicle wreck near Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division announced that a Moulton man died after a two-vehicle wreck occurred near Moulton on Thursday morning.

Norman G. Barnes, 49, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup when it was struck by a tracker-trailer driven by Bobby L. Gladney, 35. Barnes was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck occurred on Alabama 24, eight miles east of Moulton. Troopers from the ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.