Law enforcement agencies see increase in meth busts

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A crime spree continues across the valley, especially when it comes to drug trafficking.

Officers in enforcement agencies in Jackson and Limestone counties have made several arrests.

“It’s poisoned our kids, and we certainly need to get them off the streets,” said Jackson County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

The Jackson County Narcotics team has been busy responding to drug busts while the county is seeing an uptick in fentanyl and meth use.

Last week, John Leightner from Scottsboro was arrested after drug agents say they found meth, marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and several handguns on him.

Harnen says, in the past month, they have arrested more than a dozen people trafficking drugs in the county.

He says this is a concern because drugs are also increasing crime rates.

“Most of our crime, when you trace it back, it is traced to drug use, drug sales. The thefts, a lot of our thefts are from people that are looking to get money to buy drugs,” said Harnen.

In addition, he says they are also responding to more overdoses.

“It seems like each week we are seeing some type of drug overdoes, generally its form fentanyl,” said Harnen.

In Limestone County, more meth is being found on the streets. On Wednesday, deputies say they arrested Eric Bass for trafficking a pound of meth.

“It’s more available now, and it’s not necessarily making a combat, but it is the drug of choice that your traffickers are going to,” said Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin.

Both agencies say they are thankful for the joint efforts made by federal and local agencies to help them remove the drugs off the streets.

