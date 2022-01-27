Jackson County man convicted of killing father sentenced to 35 years in prison

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man that was convicted in November of murdering his father has been sentenced.

Byron Shirey was convicted of murdering his father last year and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and will pay a $60,000 fine. Byron Shirey murdered his father in 2017 when Charles Shirey was found dead in his kitchen with several injuries to his head.

After the murder, Byron Shirey went to the bank and transferred $50,000 from his father’s account into his own. Byron Shirey believed that since he and his father farmed together, the money also belonged to him.

Since the conviction, Byron Shirey has been held at the Jackson County Jail.

