Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Jackson County man convicted of killing father sentenced to 35 years in prison

Source: Jackson Co. Jail
Source: Jackson Co. Jail(Jackson Co. Sheriff)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man that was convicted in November of murdering his father has been sentenced.

Byron Shirey was convicted of murdering his father last year and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and will pay a $60,000 fine. Byron Shirey murdered his father in 2017 when Charles Shirey was found dead in his kitchen with several injuries to his head.

After the murder, Byron Shirey went to the bank and transferred $50,000 from his father’s account into his own. Byron Shirey believed that since he and his father farmed together, the money also belonged to him.

Since the conviction, Byron Shirey has been held at the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
Mother, ex-boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Victoria McDonald
Florence Police searching for missing teen
Florence unveils new logo, tagline on Tuesday
City of Florence to unveil new logo and tagline

Latest News

Scene of car versus pedestrian incident on Bob Wallace Avenue
Man hit by vehicle on Bob Wallace Avenue
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Read more below on the traffic disruption
Huntsville Utilities closing lanes on multiple roadways
City Council to vote on future of red-light cameras in Huntsville
Red light cameras could get one step closer to coming to Huntsville