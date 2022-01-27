Deals
Huntsville Utilities closing lanes on multiple roadways

Read more below on the traffic disruption(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention drivers in the Huntsville area: you may experience some delays on Thursday.

According to Huntsville Utilities, lanes on Grizzard Road and on Winchester Road will be closed at various times throughout the day on January 27.

See details from today’s announcement:

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations crews are going to be closing the westbound lane at 5315 Grizzard Road between Lodge Road and Jordan Lane for water main repairs.

The projected time of closure will be 4-6 hours.

Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations will have the westbound outside lane closed on Winchester Road from Normal Heights Circle to Swaim Circle.

The projected time of closure will be 6-8 hours.

