Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Huntsville Public Works Department may step in to help pick up recycling

By Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Complaints about recycling pick-up from neighbors across the Huntsville area have been piling up.

Some say their recycling hasn’t been picked up for days or even weeks.

Thursday’s city council meeting may yield some change. According to councilmember Bill Kling, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is set to bring a proposal to the floor to bring the public works department into the solution.

Kling says the recycling company, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been having major issues. He says they’ve been having staffing shortages and lots of equipment has been down as well.

The proposal is set to address both problems. Kling says the mayor wants to bring in public works crews and equipment to get everything picked up.

Kling supports the idea and expects the proposal to easily pass.

He says he expects pick-up to shortly follow. “My assumption is once this thing passes the council Thursday night that will give the green light for the public works director to get into communication with the Solid Waste Authority and recycling company I think they’ll get everything coordinated and it will be something that takes place very quickly.”

That meeting happening Jan. 27 at Huntsville’s city council meeting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
Mother, ex-boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, tagline on Tuesday
City of Florence to unveil new logo and tagline
Victoria McDonald
Florence Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Read more below on the traffic disruption
Huntsville Utilities closing lanes on multiple roadways
City Council to vote on future of red-light cameras in Huntsville
Red light cameras could get one step closer to coming to Huntsville
City Council to vote on future of red-light cameras in Huntsville
City Council to vote on future of red-light cameras in Huntsville
Huntsville woman accused of faking cancer diagnosis in court on Thursday
Huntsville woman accused of faking cancer diagnosis in court on Thursday