Huntsville Public Works Department may step in to help pick up recycling

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Complaints about recycling pick-up from neighbors across the Huntsville area have been piling up.

Some say their recycling hasn’t been picked up for days or even weeks.

Thursday’s city council meeting may yield some change. According to councilmember Bill Kling, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is set to bring a proposal to the floor to bring the public works department into the solution.

Kling says the recycling company, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), has been having major issues. He says they’ve been having staffing shortages and lots of equipment has been down as well.

The proposal is set to address both problems. Kling says the mayor wants to bring in public works crews and equipment to get everything picked up.

Kling supports the idea and expects the proposal to easily pass.

He says he expects pick-up to shortly follow. “My assumption is once this thing passes the council Thursday night that will give the green light for the public works director to get into communication with the Solid Waste Authority and recycling company I think they’ll get everything coordinated and it will be something that takes place very quickly.”

That meeting happening Jan. 27 at Huntsville’s city council meeting at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

