Huntsville Police Department searching for missing woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a missing 26-year-old woman.

Madiline Miniclier was last seen on Jan. 11 and may be in the Limestone County area. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing due to a condition that may require medical attention.

If you have any information, please call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

