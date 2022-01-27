Deals
Huntsville Police Department searching for missing woman

Madiline Miniclier
Madiline Miniclier(Huntsville Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a missing 26-year-old woman.

Madiline Miniclier was last seen on Jan. 11 and may be in the Limestone County area. Her family is concerned for her wellbeing due to a condition that may require medical attention.

If you have any information, please call Huntsville Police at (256) 722-7100.

