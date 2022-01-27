Florence meets fine southern cuisine at Odette

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The city of Florence is known for celebrating the local people and places that make the area what it is

In historic downtown sits a cool and quaint restaurant called Odette. Owned and operated by locals, the food attracts everyone from the neighborhood crowd to out-of-towners visiting for the weekend.

The unique menu features southern classics with some international flare. Earlier in the day, grab a sweet plate of the bananas foster pancakes or the smoked cheddar grits with spicy sausage. Also popular on the menu are the steak frites served with arugula salad and hand-cut fries, the Malaysian fried chicken breast with basmati biriyani and garlic-chili bok choy and not to mention one of the finest burgers you will find on this side of Alabama.

If you’re headed for a nice drink at the bar, you will also find a collection of craft cocktails, a diverse beer and wine selection and one of the largest bourbon selections in the south.

Stop in for a bite to eat and stay for the hometown atmosphere.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.