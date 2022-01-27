Deals
Drugs, guns and money seized from Colbert County home

Drug, money, guns seized in Colbert County
Drug, money, guns seized in Colbert County(Colbert County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Drug Task Force seized drugs, guns and money after executing a search warrant on a home in Sheffield on Wednesday.

According to the CCSO, the drug task force found $1,300, 113 grams of meth, 19 grams of fentanyl powder, 36 Xanax tablets, 110 Adderall tablets, 2 Oxycontin tablets, one handgun, one assault rifle, one short barrel shotgun and various types of drug paraphernalia in the home located on SW 13th Avenue. Authorities say all of the evidence will be presented to a grand jury.

Deputies say, Kimberly Weeden, Brandon Green and an unnamed woman were inside the home at the time of the search warrant.

Green, who had warrants with the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking, was arrested following this incident. The unnamed woman, who also had active warrants, was arrested and turned over to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

The drug task force was assisted by Colbert County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Sheffield Police Department.

