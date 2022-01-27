Cullman City School District bumps pay for substitute teachers

CULLMAN, Ala, (WBRC)- The Cullman City Public School District has sounded the clarion call for help! In this case, the school system with 3,200 students needs substitute teachers and it needs them now.

The district is offering a healthy pay raise not only for substitute teachers, but also for support personnel.

In a special called meeting Wednesday morning, the Cullman City School Board voted to increase the pay for subs from $75 to $125 per day, and from $8.50 an hour to $13 an hour for support personnel effective February 1, 2022.

“And last week on Thursday and Friday, we just did not have enough people to cover classes between certified personnel and substitutes,” said Cullman City Public School superintendent Kyle Kallhoff.

Cullman City School leaders also agreed to pay the $30 license fee for the sub as required by the Alabama Department of Education.

In Tuscaloosa County, Candice Carden was a sub at one time and is now a full teacher at Tuscaloosa County High School.

“I cannot stress how valuable. We did do something in Tuscaloosa County called supplemental sub,” said Carden.

Having been a substitute before, Carden applauds what Cullman City School leaders did on Wednesday.

“I definitely see the benefits of the pay increase, because we don’t have enough subs here applying, definitely help them out,” she said.

There is not a school district around that couldn’t use more substitutes.

Jeni Wiley, for one, is substituting at Northport Elementary. Wiley says subs are far more valuable than perhaps what people realize. They don’t just show up and babysit the class.

“We are fully expected to come in to take on every responsibility of a classroom teacher you would have on that given day. We are left very detailed lesson plans. They’re needed now, especially what we call a sub crisis,” said Wiley.

“The Tuscaloosa City School District pays its subs anywhere from $60 to $110 per day. In response to the increased need for substitute teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic, TCSS created supplemental long-term sub positions at all 35 of our schools. The pay rate for these positions is $150 per day. Federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds are being used for these long-term sub positions. These positions are still in place at all of our schools. We have also added long-term nurse sub positions, to help with increased nursing duties in our schools, as a result of the pandemic,” said TCSS spokeswoman Terri Brewer.

Becoming a sub in Alabama is a fairly straight-forward process. Fill out an application at your school district office and submit to a background check. The job of a sub requires a high school education.

