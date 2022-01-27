Crime Stoppers: crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most criminals don’t want to draw attention to themselves. They don’t want to get caught! Yet, one accused identity thief made quite a fashion statement. Because of that, the Crime Stoppers are hoping you’ll jump at the chance to identify the man in the unique jumpsuit.

Huntsville police say, he entered a Mapco on the Parkway and set a backpack down on the floor. After several minutes, he left the store, but he also left the backpack behind. An investigator says, when they searched the bag, they found credit cards, driver’s licenses and social security cards.

Police say Elizabeth Grace Conley Sullivan was sleeping in her car, when they found her, with fentanyl. She’s charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Mia Katherine Hillis-Lewis is facing a drug charge, Trafficking Opium.

William Henry Caudle is wanted for Assault. Officers say he shot a person in the head. The victim is recovering.

A warrant is out for Gerelle Jamar Scruggs on a Burglary charge. Scruggs is accused of breaking into a man’s apartment and pointing a handgun at him.

Indiyah Nidaii Lee needs to turn herself in, on a charge of Possession of a Forged Instrument. Investigators say, Lee allowed bogus checks to be deposited into her checking account, and cash was then withdrawn illegally.

If you can identify or give the Crime Stoppers a tip about any of this week’s Valley’s Wanted, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

