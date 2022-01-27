Deals
Clear and cold again tonight; Seasonal 50s Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, AL. (WAFF) - Fair skies will stay with us this evening with chilly temperatures expected for Thursday morning, lows will be in the 20s with areas of frost.

We will start off mostly sunny on Thursday with winds becoming more southerly, highs will reach the low to middle 50s which is seasonal for late January in the Tennessee Valley. More clouds will push in during the afternoon and evening hours. This cloud cover will keep Friday morning temperatures warmer in the low to middle 30s. We are tracking the possibility of a few snow flurries through the day Friday with skies staying overcast and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The wind chill will stay in the 20s for most of the day. Colder air will surge in from the north overnight Friday into Saturday morning, lows will in the teens across North Alabama! Saturday will be sunny and just plain cold with highs staying in the middle 50s. Sunday looks much nicer with sunshine and temps in the low 50s.

A pattern shift will happen for next week with a more southerly flow. Temps will warm up above average with increasing chances for rain and storms for Wednesday & Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

