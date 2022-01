HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Belcrest Drive Wednesday evening.

According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, an apartment located on 3303 Belcrest Drive took extensive fire damage. WAFF 48 is told a cat died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.

Fire on 3303 Belcrest Drive (WAFF)

