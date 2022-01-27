Deals
Boaz city council approve zoning for new townhome development

By Stefante Randall
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - A new townhome development is in the works for the City of Boaz after getting approval from city leaders.

Along Billy Dyar Boulevard and Oak Street in Boaz, there are a few homes and local businesses. But soon, new townhomes will be built, starting at $199,000. It will be called the Southern Oaks community, including 1.2 acres and developed by Wes Long.

Boaz Mayor David Dyar said after seeing a need for housing, the council approved the zoning at their last meeting.

“All across the whole county, there is a need for more housing, and we are just fortunate that Wes Long saw Boaz as a place to build new homes, and we are excited about it,” said Mayor Dyar.

Dyar said the community will be developed in phases and include around 11 townhomes.

He said this is a step in the right direction to attract more people to the area, as they continue to expand areas for economic growth and job opportunities.

“I’m excited about what is going to happen in our community and 2022 as far as economic development, new job opportunities, and more residential housing being built. So the future is bright for Boaz we just got to continue that path and invest in our infrastructure, maintaining it, and I think Boaz is ready,” said Mayor Dyar.

