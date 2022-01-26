The women of WAFF 48 test their Girl Scout Cookie knowledge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grab your vests and all those badges out of retirement because girl scout cookie season has arrived.

The Girl Scouts have been selling cookies since 1917, with all those years in the cookie business, it’s hard to know what’s what. Do you know what flavors there are? What should you order? The women of WAFF 48 tested their knowledge and taste buds with the latest Girl Scout Cookies.

If you’re looking for some cookies but don’t know a Girl Scout, head to the Girl Scouts website for their cookie finder.

