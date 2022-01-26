Who is in the white coat? Meet Dr. Campbell from Huntsville Hospital’s Spine and Neuro Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Here at TVL, we’re profiling doctors in our area so you can learn a little bit more about who they are when they’re not wearing their white coats. This time, we’re at Huntsville Hospital’s Spine and Neuro Center to meet Dr. Campbell!

The Spine and Neuro Center at Huntsville Hospital is the leading spine center providing expert surgical and nonsurgical treatments. Visit https://www.spineandneuro.org/ for more information or to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.