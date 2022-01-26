Deals
Tips to avoid tax scams this year

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with ways to protect your information and avoid tax scams.

The Better Business Bureau in Birmingham reminding you to file as early as possible before a scammer has a chance to use your information.

The BBB said to research your tax preparer carefully by reviewing their credentials and being wary of promises like larger refunds than the competition.

If you’re filing your taxes electronically, or needing more information, make sure you’re on a legitimate IRS website.

“There’s not too much needed to file somebody’s taxes: social, name, address, DOB,” said Garet Smitherman with the BBB. “So, making sure that in your standard interactions with businesses and entities throughout the year that you’re very cautious about who you share your social security number with. Because just those few pieces of information is all it needs for someone to potentially steal your tax return.”

Remember, the IRS will never contact you be email, text message, or social media.

For more tips from the BBB, click here.

