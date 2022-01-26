Tax season underway: What you need to know before you file

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Revenue has begun accepting and processing your state tax returns, and officials want to make sure you have everything you need before you file.

According to Craig Davis, the assistant director of the Income Tax Administration, the first step for all taxpayers is to gather all of their important documents, such as W-2s and 1099s. The next step is to make sure they are all accurate.

Davis says the most common mistake he sees when processing is incorrect or incomplete information on the forms.

Next, submit both your state and federal documents early. Just like everyone else, the IRS is dealing with staffing shortages that can delay the process. Plus, if you file late, you could be subject to penalties.

“You really need to file as early as you can. That’s one tool in combatting identity theft, but you don’t need to file before you have accurate information and full information,” said Davis.

Davis also says the state will start releasing tax refunds on the first week of March. If you file your taxes electronically, you should allow eight to 10 weeks for your refund. If you file paper tax returns, you may have to wait an additional two to three weeks.

For more information, visit revenue.alabama.gov or contact the department at 1-800-535-9410.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.