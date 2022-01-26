Deals
Sheffield City school officials trim 2 days off calendar

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Sheffield City Schools will have two fewer school days for the 2022-2023 school year, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Instead of the 180 days of class students had this year, they will now have 178, These two days will allow for two additional professional development days.

Keith Davis, superintendent of the school system, said the extra days will allow teachers and staff to review strategies and make adjustments for students still falling behind in class due to the pandemic.

“We felt strongly that there needed to be more opportunities for teachers to study data and make adjustments through the year for the students,” he told the Times Daily. “We still have a long road ahead of us in dealing with the academic setbacks of the past year-and-a-half.”

Classes for the new school year will begin Aug. 4 with a fall break starting Oct. 17. Students will then be out the week of Nov. 21 for Thanksgiving, followed by Christmas break from Dec. 19 to Jan. 4.

There will be a winter break on Feb. 17 with students returning Feb. 21 after President’s day.

Spring Break is scheduled for M. 27-31.

Graduation will be held May 25.

A list of these breaks is below:

  • Classes begin: Aug. 4, 2022
  • Fall break starts: Oct. 17, 2022
  • Thanksgiving break: Nov. 21, 2022 - Nov. 25, 2022
  • Christmas break: Dec. 19, 2022- Jan. 4, 2023
  • Winter break: Feb. 17, 2023 - Feb. 20, 2023
  • Spring break: Mar. 27, 2023 - Mar. 31, 2023
  • Graduation: May 25, 2023

