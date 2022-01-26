Deals
Samantha Aucoin talks starring on new SYFY show, “Astrid and Lilly Save the World”

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for something new to watch that will give you some quirky comic relief, “Astrid and Lilly Save the World” might be just the show for you.

The new SYFY show follows the story of two best friends who accidentally open a portal to another dimension. The teenagers quickly have to learn how to battle monsters while also just trying to survive high school.

Samantha Aucoin stars as Lilly and joins TVL to talk about her first time being on a film set, learning from the show’s real-life theme and some of that gross monster goo.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

