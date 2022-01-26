Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Sam Shade named new football coach at Miles College

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s.
Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s.(Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley’s football coach, Sam Shade, has been named the new football coach at Miles College.

Shade played for Alabama in the 1990′s. He was drafted into the NFL in 1995 and he played for the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins.

Reginald Ruffin stepped down last season as the coach of the Golden Bears.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrested Curtis Rosevelt Garth and Juanita Theresa Jones...
Decatur narcotics investigation leads to cocaine trafficking arrests
Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastion Coleman were arrested and charged with the death of...
Mother, ex-boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, slogan
Florence unveils new logo, tagline on Tuesday
City of Florence to unveil new logo and tagline
Victoria McDonald
Florence Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Huntsville to take action on recycling delays
Huntsville Public Works Department may step in to help pick up recycling
City Council to vote on future of red-light cameras in Huntsville
City Council to vote on future of red-light cameras in Huntsville
Huntsville woman accused of faking cancer diagnosis in court on Thursday
Huntsville woman accused of faking cancer diagnosis in court on Thursday
Huntsville to take action on recycling delays
Huntsville to take action on recycling delays
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers: crime of the week