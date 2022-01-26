Deals
Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase schedule

Rocket City Trash Pandas (Source:WAFF)
Rocket City Trash Pandas (Source:WAFF)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released the 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase schedule that will begin on March 5 at Toyota Field.

Tickets cost $10 and are valid for every scheduled game on a given day. Parking will cost $3.

The full schedule is down below from the Trash Pandas:

Saturday, March 5 – Grissom High School Baseball Tournament

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 8 a.m. with four high school games are scheduled throughout the day.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 5:
    • 10 a.m. – Scottsboro vs. West Point
    • 12:30 p.m. – Spain Park vs. Grissom
    • 3 p.m. – Fort Payne vs. Spain Park
    • 5:30 p.m. – Grissom vs. Fort Payne

Friday, March 11 – High School and College Baseball Doubleheader

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader of high school and college baseball.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 11:
    • 4 p.m. – James Clemens High School vs. Buckhorn High School
    • 6:30 p.m. – Alabama A&M University vs. Eastern Illinois University

Wednesday, March 23 – James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 11 a.m. for the first of four days of the James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 23:
    • 1 p.m. – Stanhope Elmore vs. Opelika
    • 4 p.m. – Opelika vs. Hamilton
    • 7 p.m. – Hamilton vs. James Clemens

Friday, March 25 – James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 2 p.m. for a high school baseball doubleheader.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 25:
    • 4 p.m. – Collierville vs. Creekwood
    • 7 p.m. – James Clemens vs. Creekwood

Saturday, March 26 – James Clemons High School Baseball Tournament

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 8 a.m. for three high school baseball games.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 26:
    • 10 a.m. – Creekwood vs. Russellville
    • 1 p.m. – Auburn vs. Russellville
    • 4 p.m. – Collierville vs. Auburn

Tuesday, March 29 – James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 11 a.m. for the final day of the James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 29:
    • 1 p.m. – Scottsboro vs. Lauderdale County
    • 4 p.m. – Lauderdale County vs. New Hope
    • 7 p.m. – Cherokee vs. James Clemens

Tuesday, March 31 – Bob Jones High School Baseball

  • Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 4 p.m. for a Bob Jones High School Baseball Game.
  • Click HERE for tickets on March 31:
    • 6 p.m. – Bob Jones vs. Franklin County

