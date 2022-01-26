Rocket City Trash Pandas release 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase schedule
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas have released the 2022 Spring Baseball Showcase schedule that will begin on March 5 at Toyota Field.
Tickets cost $10 and are valid for every scheduled game on a given day. Parking will cost $3.
The full schedule is down below from the Trash Pandas:
Saturday, March 5 – Grissom High School Baseball Tournament
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 8 a.m. with four high school games are scheduled throughout the day.
- 10 a.m. – Scottsboro vs. West Point
- 12:30 p.m. – Spain Park vs. Grissom
- 3 p.m. – Fort Payne vs. Spain Park
- 5:30 p.m. – Grissom vs. Fort Payne
Friday, March 11 – High School and College Baseball Doubleheader
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 2 p.m. for a doubleheader of high school and college baseball.
- 4 p.m. – James Clemens High School vs. Buckhorn High School
- 6:30 p.m. – Alabama A&M University vs. Eastern Illinois University
Wednesday, March 23 – James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 11 a.m. for the first of four days of the James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament.
- 1 p.m. – Stanhope Elmore vs. Opelika
- 4 p.m. – Opelika vs. Hamilton
- 7 p.m. – Hamilton vs. James Clemens
Friday, March 25 – James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 2 p.m. for a high school baseball doubleheader.
- 4 p.m. – Collierville vs. Creekwood
- 7 p.m. – James Clemens vs. Creekwood
Saturday, March 26 – James Clemons High School Baseball Tournament
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 8 a.m. for three high school baseball games.
- 10 a.m. – Creekwood vs. Russellville
- 1 p.m. – Auburn vs. Russellville
- 4 p.m. – Collierville vs. Auburn
Tuesday, March 29 – James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 11 a.m. for the final day of the James Clemens High School Baseball Tournament.
- 1 p.m. – Scottsboro vs. Lauderdale County
- 4 p.m. – Lauderdale County vs. New Hope
- 7 p.m. – Cherokee vs. James Clemens
Tuesday, March 31 – Bob Jones High School Baseball
- Gates Open: Toyota Field gates will open at 4 p.m. for a Bob Jones High School Baseball Game.
- 6 p.m. – Bob Jones vs. Franklin County
