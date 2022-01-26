Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Multi-department investigation leads to drug arrest

Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of...
Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man is behind bars after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a several months-long narcotics investigation.

Eric Cordelle Bass, 33, of Elkmont has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to LCSO, the department’s narcotics unit and special response team, assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a search warrant on Morris Rd. in Elkmont.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it seized several pounds of narcotics and two...
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it seized several pounds of narcotics and two firearms during a drug investigation.(lcso)

During the search, the sheriff’s office says it was able to locate and seize one pound of methamphetamine, narcotics-related cash, two firearms, prescription drugs and approximately two pounds of marijuana.

Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin says he was happy with the dedication and teamwork his team and the state partners who assisted showed during the investigation.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication of our investigators that continue to remove these dangerous drugs out of our community,” McLaughlin said. “The teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and our local and state partners is important in making these arrests possible.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Bradley Ellison shot and killed in Priceville officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Generic graphic of police lights
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river
Chief Rick Williams
Priceville police chief, officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing

Latest News

FILE - In this April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
Tax season underway: What you need to know before you file
(Source: Gray News)
Local cybersecurity firm shares tips on protecting your data
Huntsville Development Review interview
Huntsville Development Review interview
Huntsville Development Review interview