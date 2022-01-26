Multi-department investigation leads to drug arrest

ELKMONT, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County man is behind bars after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a several months-long narcotics investigation.

Eric Cordelle Bass, 33, of Elkmont has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to LCSO, the department’s narcotics unit and special response team, assisted by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a search warrant on Morris Rd. in Elkmont.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says it seized several pounds of narcotics and two firearms during a drug investigation. (lcso)

During the search, the sheriff’s office says it was able to locate and seize one pound of methamphetamine, narcotics-related cash, two firearms, prescription drugs and approximately two pounds of marijuana.

Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin says he was happy with the dedication and teamwork his team and the state partners who assisted showed during the investigation.

“I am extremely proud of the dedication of our investigators that continue to remove these dangerous drugs out of our community,” McLaughlin said. “The teamwork of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and our local and state partners is important in making these arrests possible.”

