Mother, boyfriend charged with the murder of toddler

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A mother and her boyfriend have been charged with the death of a toddler who died in April 2021.

Jordan Ellan Harmon, 26, and Travius Sebastion Coleman, 28, were arrested and charged with the death of Harmon’s 15-month-old toddler, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson.

Harmon was charged with aggravated child abuse, chemical endangerment of a child and murder. Coleman was charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse, one count of chemical endangerment to a child and murder. Both were booked into the Lawrence County Jail and both are waiting for a bond to be set.

On Apr. 11, 2021, deputies responded to a person performing CPR on a toddler on the floorboard of a minivan. An ambulance was soon called to the scene and the toddler was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital and later moved to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for a higher level of care.

The next day, Harmon, the mother of the toddler, was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and booked into the Lawrence County Jail with a $60,000 bond. On April 13, the toddler had died and an autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Max Sander says the results of the autopsy indicated the toddler died from blunt force trauma to the head. He had abrasions, contusions and lacerations to the scalp, a depressed skull fracture and a fractured left forearm.  The toxicology report also indicated the presence of cannabinoids in his body.

On Monday, January 25, Coleman was brought in for questioning regarding the results of the autopsy. Deputies say after questioning he was arrested and charged.

The next day, January 26, Harmon was brought in for questioning regarding the results of the autopsy after posting bond on Sept. 17, 2021. The sheriff’s office says she was also arrested and charged after questioning.

