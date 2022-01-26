Local cybersecurity firm shares tips on protecting your data

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Data breaches continue to grow in size and scope, exposing the confidential information of millions of Americans each year. Friday is Data Privacy Day and it’s probably time to make sure your accounts are protected.

Locked accounts, changed user credentials and missing funds or assets are just a few signs of a data breach or cyber incident.

According to Cyber Talk, data breach costs increased from $3.86 million to $4.24 million in 2021. Most breaches are a result of human error, according to the website.

H2L Solutions, Inc. says it’s important for us to remain vigilant in protecting our data. The best defense against data theft is using strong authentication, according to the firm.

“We typically say use a password manager. Something like last pass. Basically, what that does is it stores and encrypts all of your passwords, so you don’t have to memorize them. And you have one master password you make sure is very secure,” said Peyton Guy, Junior Cybersecurity Engineer.

“The question typically is not if I’m going to get hacked, but when I’m going to get hacked,” he added.

Of course, some data breaches are out of your control, but simple steps, like keeping antivirus software up-to-date and never clicking on links in unexpected emails, will go a long way.

