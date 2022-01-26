Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Local cybersecurity firm shares tips on protecting your data

By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Data breaches continue to grow in size and scope, exposing the confidential information of millions of Americans each year. Friday is Data Privacy Day and it’s probably time to make sure your accounts are protected.

Locked accounts, changed user credentials and missing funds or assets are just a few signs of a data breach or cyber incident.

According to Cyber Talk, data breach costs increased from $3.86 million to $4.24 million in 2021. Most breaches are a result of human error, according to the website.

H2L Solutions, Inc. says it’s important for us to remain vigilant in protecting our data. The best defense against data theft is using strong authentication, according to the firm.

“We typically say use a password manager. Something like last pass. Basically, what that does is it stores and encrypts all of your passwords, so you don’t have to memorize them. And you have one master password you make sure is very secure,” said Peyton Guy, Junior Cybersecurity Engineer.

“The question typically is not if I’m going to get hacked, but when I’m going to get hacked,” he added.

Of course, some data breaches are out of your control, but simple steps, like keeping antivirus software up-to-date and never clicking on links in unexpected emails, will go a long way.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Alabama State Capitol
Federal Judges order Alabama to redraw Congressional map
Bradley Ellison shot and killed in Priceville officer-involved shooting
Suspect dead, Priceville police chief injured following shooting
Generic graphic of police lights
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigators recover body found in river
Chief Rick Williams
Priceville police chief, officer placed on administrative leave during shooting investigation
Full list of school systems transitioning to remote learning due to COVID, staffing

Latest News

FILE - In this April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)...
Tax season underway: What you need to know before you file
Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of...
Multi-department investigation leads to drug arrest
Huntsville Development Review interview
Huntsville Development Review interview
Huntsville Development Review interview